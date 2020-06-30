Cong's Pratigna Dina to rope in 1 cr people

In a massive outreach effort, the Congress has planned to touch at least one crore people when its newly-appointed president D K Shivakumar takes formal charge on July 2.

The party’s social media wing is exploring all options to ensure Shivakumar’s coronation - Pratigna Dina (Day of Oath) - is streamed live on as many platforms as possible.

Shivakumar’s swearing-in, which will be streamed live across 7,831 locations in the state, will be shown on the personal social media accounts of some top 30 Congress leaders, according to sources.

In the run-up to the big event, the party already has a missed call campaign. Over one lakh missed calls have been received and another two lakh are expected. All of them will get a link to view the event via SMS. Also, the event’s link will be sent via WhatsApp to some two lakh numbers, sources said.

While Shivakumar will take charge as the party president in the party’s Bengaluru headquarters, party workers across the state will join him simultaneously in lighting a lamp, singing Vande Mataram and reading the Constitution’s preamble.