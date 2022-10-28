Cop’s death: HDK demands probe

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 28 2022, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2022, 04:26 ist

Former JD(S) chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday demanded a “high-level inquiry” into the death of KR Puram police inspector Nandeesha H L who was under suspension for alleged dereliction of duty.

Kumaraswamy tweeted a video in which Municipalities Minister MTB Nagaraj is purportedly heard complaining to a cop that Nandeesha had paid Rs 70-80 lakh for the posting. “What is the reason for the inspector, who was under suspension, to suffer a heart attack? The minister’s statement that a heart attack is inevitable when one has to pay Rs 70-80 lakh for a posting holds a mirror to the cash-for-posting system in the state,” Kumaraswamy said. 

H D Kumaraswamy
Karnataka
JD(S)

