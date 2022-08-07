Core engineering streams lose sheen at fast pace, may shed seats

Fewer job opportunities, automation and recession in construction and manufacturing industries have prompted many students to stray from core engineering subjects like mechanical, civil and electrical engineering.

About 30 per cent of colleges that offer civil engineering courses and 37 per cent offering mechanical engineering courses have requested the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) for a reduction in seats before the next academic year.

If the request is approved, civil engineering seats would reduce by 2,100 seats and mechanical engineering by 2,700 before CET counselling begins.

Last year, the number of admissions in mechanical and civil courses had seen an all-time low – 23,000 seats went vacant despite extensive counselling.

“Most of these seats were in mechanical, civil, electrical and industrial engineering that pertain to manufacturing and construction sectors ,” says Karisiddappa, the VTU vice chancellor. These courses were once the mainstay of career choices.

The ease of job availability in computer science engineering and information technology may be what lures students to choose these courses, say professors.

“Students want streams that provide quick placement opportunities right out of college,” says M S Suresh, a lecturer at SJ government polytechnic.

Govt jobs

Currently, most job opportunities for civil engineers remain in the government sector.

The hiring for government positions too has slowed down over the years. An executive engineer in the state’s agriculture department says, “there are many vacant positions that the government has not filled in years. This has also increased work pressure on the engineers, leading to a negative impression on youngsters about work-life balance.”

Recession in manufacturing and construction sectors has made hiring difficult in these streams, says Karisidappa.

New technology and automation have also meant that fewer engineers are required for a project.

“In the past, if five mechanical engineers were needed on a project, now we need only one,” says Vishnu Kumar Reddy, a mechanical engineer with a leading automobile company.

Compared to engineering streams that are in demand, jobs that hire from core engineering streams do not offer salaries on a similar scale.

Lesser pay packages

Reddy, who has about four years of work experience, says, “My counterparts in information technology earn twice the amount that I earn with the same level of experience.”

Workforce quality hit

The proliferation of engineering colleges in the past decade has resulted in the supply of seats far exceeding demand for such courses.

This has impacted the quality of civil and mechanical engineers who join workforce. Hiring has become more difficult than ever, says Asha Kiran, a mechanical engineer. “Though the field and modes of learning have advanced, engineers coming to the field are not well-equipped, making companies reluctant to hire,” she says.

Updating curriculum

The VTU has also taken steps to update mechanical engineering courses to make them relevant.

Some colleges offer these courses along with an opportunity to attain a minor degree in computer science. “This ensures they have domain knowledge of both,” says Karisiddappa.

Although VTU has allowed colleges to cease operations completely – six closed down last year – it has disallowed colleges from shutting core engineering classes.

“Core engineering courses are essential for day-to-day activities. They are vital for nation-building,” Karisidappa said.