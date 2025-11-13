Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Shimmering flame of resilience

Shimmering flame of resilience

Some humans can rightfully be compared to a splendid lamp, while their ‘selfless life’ is like the lamp’s ‘shimmering flame’.
Meera Seshadri
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 00:29 IST
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 00:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionOasis

Follow us on :

Follow Us