<p>A few years ago, a friend had found herself in a fragile state, being fiercely blitzed by a number of flustering issues, when a freak accident had claimed her spouse’s life. Reeling under the tragedy’s ravages and ramifications, she’d often talk about how the unexpected event, being unsettling and unnerving, had unhinged a little universe built by her. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Slowly, she tried sloughing off self-pity and started seeing how even her solitary existence could be of some significance to several others, since she was already into rendering services to a spastic society during her spare time. Soon, her melancholic life appeared to gain momentum, offering her emotional comfort, as she got more involved with her meaningful and magnificent work. </p>.<p class="bodytext">And then, yet another friend had extricated herself from a bad marriage when her child was just 18 months. Gradually, gathering wits, garnering support from genuine relations, she galvanised herself into getting on in life, with grit and gumption. Her life, which looked bleak and baleful in the beginning, soon blossomed into a beautiful one, with her being busily engaged in a blizzard of activities. Eventually, she even embarked on an exciting expedition by opening an eco-friendly store. Most importantly, she has always been a huge support to her 26-year-old daughter. Truly, “To the world, you may be someone; but, to someone, you are the world!” </p>.<p class="bodytext">Surely, such superhumans can rightfully be compared to a splendid lamp, while their ‘selfless life’ is like the lamp’s ‘shimmering flame’.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The lamp, by itself, may be of little worth. But, by its luminous light, it can proffer lashings of lustrous glow to things around. If the lamp’s oil is <br />symbolic of the spirit, spunk, and steely persona of these humans, the lamp’s slender wick could be equated with the whopping love of their well-wishers.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Yes, besides the oil and wick, the lamp also needs oxygen to remain lighted for a long time. This oxygen is analogous with ample ‘self-care’ – a cardinal aspect to which these humans have always affixed value; a person can tend to others with extreme care/love only if s/he is exceedingly fit! After all, holding an empty vessel, one cannot simply expect to serve others the epicurean delicacies! </p>