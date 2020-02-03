Coronavirus: Karnataka border districts on high alert

Coronavirus: Karnataka districts bordering Kerala put on high alert

Kodagu, Mangaluru, Chamarajanagar and Mysuru that share boundary with Kerala have been put on high alert

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 03 2020, 11:32am ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2020, 11:32am ist
Medics wait to check people, who recently travelled from China, at the specially setup coronavirus ward at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, in Bengaluru, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

The Karnataka government on Monday ordered high alert across border districts after neighbouring Kerala reported the second confirmed case of dreaded n-CoV Coronavirus. District administrations in Kodagu, Mangaluru, Chamarajanagar and Mysuru that share boundary with Kerala have been put on high alert over the movement of people with suspected cases.

In a statement released on Monday, the Health and Family welfare department said that these districts have been directed to immediately report to the State Surveillance Unit (SSU) if they come across any suspected cases of people infected with Coronavirus.

Currently, about 51 people who returned from Coronavirus-affected regions have been identified and 46 are under home isolation across Karnataka. So far, 44 samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for analysis and out of which 29 samples have revealed negative results. Yet, the state government has put in all possible measures to check the spread of the virus in any part of the state.

