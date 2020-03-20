Couple tie knot amid Covid scare

A couple entered wedlock amid Covid-19 scare in Molakalmuru of Chitradurga district on Friday. It was a unique marriage in the sense that the friends and relatives at the wedding had to ensure "social distancing."

A tape was tied around 3 metre away from the couple on the reception dais and the visitors wished the newlywed from a distance.

The bridegroom works with a private company at Canada and had returned on March 9. He was screened for coronavirus and the officials of the Revenue and Health department had advised him to be under home quarantine for 14 days. However, upon coming to know of he getting married during home quarantine, a team of officials comprising tahsildar visited the marriage hall on Friday. The family was told that not more than 100 people were allowed to take part in the wedding. Only 10 people were served food once at a time in the dining hall.

An official of the health department said that an undertaking has been obtained from the bridegroom stating that he would home-quarantine himself for next two days.