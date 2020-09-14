Covid-19 cases cross 17,000-mark in Dakshina Kannada

The Covid-19 tally in Dakshina Kannada district crossed the 17,000-mark with the recording of 404 fresh cases on Sunday.

The total cases have risen to 17,363.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that three more fatalities have been recorded in the district.

Among the fresh cases, 192 people were suffering from Influenza-like illness (ILI) and 20 had symptoms of Severe acute respiratory infections (SARI). The contact tracing of 81 people is under progress, while 111 infected were the primary contacts of already infected persons, he added.

Mangaluru continues to top the list with 212 fresh cases, followed by 60 in Bantwal, 46 in Puttur, 39 in Belthangady, 27 in Sullia and 20 from other districts. As many as 174 people were discharged from the hospital, taking the total discharges in the district to 12,987.

The deputy commissioner said that a total of 1,21,093 samples have been tested in the district so far.