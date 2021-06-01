Covid-19 effect: Elephant Kusha yet to be released into forest

Covid-19 regulations have resulted in the delay in the implementation of the government’s order to release the captive elephant Kusha into the forest from Dubare elephant camp here, according to the forest department sources.

The senior officials said that measures will be taken to release the elephant once the situation improves.

Kusha, who had left the camp a year ago for mating, did not return to the camp. The forest department captured him and brought back to the camp. However, he did not oblige his mahout and was confined to the kraal once again for training.

Animal enthusiasts, condemning the department’s move, alleged that it has been depriving the elephant from its natural habitat. The elephant was also separated from its mate, which can have a psychological impact on the animal, they said.

The animal lovers also pointed out that the elephant was tied with metal chains.

A letter in this regard was sent to MP Maneka Gandhi who eventually asked the experts from the People for Animal organisation --- Savitha Nagabhushan and Dr Amar Deep Singh --- to visit Dubare and inspect the health of Kusha.

Meanwhile, Forest Minister Aravinda Limbavali convened a meeting of the officials and issued an order to release Kushal back into the forest.

It has been a month since the order was issued by the government. But, the authorities at the Dubare Elephant Camp did not release the pachyderm, as a precautionary measure against Covid-19.

The entry of people from outside has been banned into the camp. The health of all elephants, their mahouts and kavadis in the camp is being closely monitored during the second wave of Covid-19, said, the forest officials said.

The authorities said that they might require more time to place a radio collar on Kusha and release him into the forest.