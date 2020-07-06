Covid-19: In u-turn, Karnataka minister asks tourists to defer plans

Barely a month after inviting travellers to visit various destinations in Karnataka, Tourism Minister C T Ravi has appealed to people, especially those travelling from Bengaluru, not to flock to districts like Chikkamagaluru and adjoining hilly districts so as to avoid possible clashes with locals who are wary of the Covid-19 situation.

During Unlock 1.0, the tourism industry had gained momentum with package tours and eco-tourism activities, along with the onset of monsoon. As a result, hilly areas in Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Hassan attracted tourists from various parts of the state, especially from Bengaluru.

A large number of people thronged Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu during the weekends. However, local activists stopped tourist vehicles at the entrance of towns, forcing many to return or divert. In one of the videos widely circulated on social media, a man is seen shouting at tourists, "You should not come here for recreation and increase the risk of infection. The government has asked citizens to stay at home and you people are going all around without any worry for life."

Following the increase in footfall, Chikkamagaluru district administration issued an advisory to people to cancel their tour plans. Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham noted that many were visiting Mullayyana Giri, Baba Budangiri and Seethalayyana Giri areas.

Acknowledging the problem, Minister C T Ravi told DH that he can only request Bengalureans not to travel for the next 15-20 days to avoid clashes with the natives. "Last weekend alone, Mullayyana Giri saw about 7,000 vehicles. It was a coincidence that 16 positive cases were reported in the district during the same time," he said.

Navin Poonachha of Island Homestay and a member of the Coorg Homestay Association said that they have decided to close their doors for travellers till July end. “Apart from paying our employees, we have to also maintain infrastructure and cleanliness without any income. Though the homestay business is facing financial losses due to the pandemic, the members of the association have collectively decided to shut down homestays in the best interest of the district,” Poonacha said.