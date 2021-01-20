Covid-19: No summer vacation for Karnataka schools, PU colleges this year

Classes for schools and pre-university colleges will continue even during the summer vacation, Primary & Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said, as the institutions were reopened after a gap of nine months due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to media persons after viewing a smart class at a government high school in Durgigudi on January 20, he said SSLC examinations would be conducted in June this year.

The minister added that students missed many classes due to Covid-19, so, they must focus on studies and teachers also must give importance to conduct classes effectively.

Syllabus for the examinations would be announced soon. As many as two months would be reserved for the bridge course for students in the next academic year also. Teachers would revise lessons taught in the previous academic year and then prepare students for the new lessons, the minister said.

He said the department would finalise school fees in two days based on the report by technical advisory committee keeping in mind the interests of parents and schools.

Permission has been granted to appoint guest teachers for schools who are in need of them. Digital education has commenced in 45 government schools in Shivamogga.

Kumar promised that he would take steps towards introducing smart classes in schools of other districts across the state.