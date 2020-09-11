Covid-19 test on Dasara elephants, if required

“The elephants will be tested for Covid only if it is necessary. A tiger tested positive for the virus in New York. Therefore, elephants too could be subjected to test,” said Mysuru Division Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) M G Alexander.

The state government has decided to celebrate Dasara in a simple manner this year in view of Covid-19 pandemic. Dasara will commence on October 17 and conclude on October 27 following Jamboo Savari in Mysuru.

Alexander said, elephants Abhimanyu, Vikrama, Vijaya, Gopi and Kaveri are identified for Dasara celebration. Arjuna, the howdah elephant until 2019, is dropped from the list, as he has crossed 60 years. As per the order of Supreme Court, no elephant above 60 years can be tasked to carry any load.