Covid-19 test on Dasara elephants, if required

Covid-19 test on Dasara elephants, if required

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Sep 11 2020, 23:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2020, 02:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

“The elephants will be tested for Covid only if it is necessary. A tiger tested positive for the virus in New York. Therefore, elephants too could be subjected to test,” said Mysuru Division Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) M G Alexander.

The state government has decided to celebrate Dasara in a simple manner this year in view of Covid-19 pandemic. Dasara will commence on October 17 and conclude on October 27 following Jamboo Savari in Mysuru.

Alexander said, elephants Abhimanyu, Vikrama, Vijaya, Gopi and Kaveri are identified for Dasara celebration.  Arjuna, the howdah elephant until 2019, is dropped from the list, as he has crossed 60 years. As per the order of Supreme Court, no elephant above 60 years can be tasked to carry any load. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Mysuru
Dasara
elephants

What's Brewing

The unlikely benefits of virtual traffic offences court

The unlikely benefits of virtual traffic offences court

Rare dysfunction seen among Covid-19-recovered children

Rare dysfunction seen among Covid-19-recovered children

World's largest digital camera unveiled

World's largest digital camera unveiled

Python in US zoo lays 7 eggs without male help

Python in US zoo lays 7 eggs without male help

 