Covid vaccine 3rd dose: low coverage worries experts

Amid the rise in Covid cases across Karnataka, experts have expressed concerns over the low coverage of precautionary vaccination doses.

According to members of the Technical Advisory Committee(TAC), the coverage of precautionary vaccine doses stands at 25 per cent in Karnataka.

“The coverage is considerably low. Precautionary doses offer additional protection and are particularly important in the case of the elderly. Though they will not prevent infection, they will help reduce the severity and rate of hospitalisation,” said Dr M K Sudarshan, the TAC chairman.

In Bengaluru, according to the BBMP, nearly seven lakh people aged over 60 out of the 11 lakh eligible have taken the precautionary dose.

“We are calling up the eligible beneficiaries and urging them to take the precautionary dose,” said Dr K V Trilok Chandra, Special Commissioner (Health),

BBMP.

The number of Covid cases had gradually increased over the past week. While 178 cases were reported on June 1, the number nearly doubled to 376 by June 8. “As is the case across India, the numbers are rising in the state as well. However, we will have to wait another 15 days to get a clear picture if it is an indication of another wave,” said another TAC member.

As a precautionary measure, to catch any early signs of the surge, the TAC has recommended to the government to increase the number of tests and enforce the use of masks.

“People should come forward to get themselves tested, especially those who are symptomatic. At least 20,000 tests should be conducted in Bengaluru and another 10,000 across the districts. Also, the use of masks should be enforced strictly, especially in closed spaces,” one of the TAC members said.