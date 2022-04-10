Curb for vehicles eased on Dimbam ghat

Vehicles passing through the reserve area on Bannari to Karapallam stretch of NH-209 will have to pay entry charges

Gayathree G R
  • Apr 10 2022, 23:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2022, 02:25 ist

The Forest department has lifted restrictions on timings for the movement of certain vehicles on the Bannari-Dimbam ghat stretch on National Highway-948, yielding to the pressure by farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. 

The department had banned the movement of heavy vehicles between 6 pm and 6 am on the stretch passing through the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu. The farmers opposed the ban claiming it would affect them and traders in the region which forced the department to lift the order from April 6.

The exemption applies to the following vehicles: All ambulances and vehicles used for emergencies and medical purposes; vehicles of regular health workers and doctors with passes; government vehicles; milk vans; light motor vehicles (with passes) of local residents in the tiger reserve area for personal works.

Heavy motor vehicles transporting vegetables and fruits from villages inside the tiger reserve area are permitted for movement during the night. However, these vehicles should enter the area before 6 pm.

Vehicles passing through the reserve area on the Bannari to Karapallam stretch of NH-209 will have to pay entry charges.

The forest department had issued orders restricting the movement of all commercial, cargo, loaded vehicles into the Sathyamangalam forest. The permitted time to use the road is from 6 am to 6 pm.

