Cylinder blast in boat: 11 Tamil Nadu fishermen rescued off Mangaluru coast

One fisherman, who sustained 36 per cent surface area burns was rushed to the government Wenlock hospital

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 11 2021, 13:59 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2021, 13:59 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Timely and swift action by the Indian Coast Guard saved the lives of fishermen in distress due to a cylinder blast and fire in a fishing boat off Mangaluru coast on Sunday.

A cylinder kept in a fishing boat from Tamil Nadu had exploded when the boat was about 140 nautical miles west off the New Mangalore port.

The people in the boat immediately contacted the Coast Guard.

Two offshore patrol vessels of the Coast Guard from Mumbai- Sachet and Sujeet-, were rushed to help the fishermen.

A Dornier aircraft patrolling in the sea in the wee hours of Sunday was diverted to the area to locate the boat faster.

The officials not only located the boat but also established communication with the fishermen facing danger and instilled courage and confidence in them.

By then, ICGS Sachet and Sujeet reached the spot and evacuated the severely injured and administered medical aid.

The fishermen were brought to the New Mangalore port by evening.

One fisherman, who sustained 36 per cent surface area burns was rushed to the government Wenlock hospital here.

All other fishermen are safe and medical aid and food have been arranged.

The owners are arranging a boat for towing the damaged fishing boat, a Coast Guard release here said.

