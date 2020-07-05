Dakshina Kannada, Mangaluru observe strict lockdowns

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS,
  • Jul 05 2020, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2020, 14:19 ist
Shops, fish markets remained closed due to Sunday lockdown in Mangaluru. DH Photos Govindraj Javali

The Sunday lockdown announced by the state government evoked good response with majority of the shops except milk parlours remaining closed in the Dakshina Kannada district.

The busy city roads at Pumpwell, Ambedkar Circle, Hampankatta wore a deserted look. KSRTC and private buses, autorickshaws, taxis remained off the road. Even in the interiors, hardly a few vehicles were seen on the road.

Also Read: Karnataka's 33-hour lockdown: Here's what remains open

Fish and vegetable markets too remained closed. 

The police had strengthened bandobast in different parts of Mangaluru city and have placed barricades on the roads.

Owing to the lockdown, no Sunday prayers were held in churches coming under Mangalore diocese. Even Kukke Subramanya Temple too remained closed for devotees. 

City Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash in his tweet had urged the citizens to abide by the guidelines in the interest of all. "Violations will draw strict action. Bandobust has been made all across the city..." he said in a tweet.

Mangaluru
Karnataka
Dakshina Kannada
Coronavirus
COVID-19

