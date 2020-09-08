Dasara celebrations in K'taka to be low-key this year

Dasara celebrations in Karnataka to be low-key this year: CT Ravi

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 08 2020, 13:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2020, 13:07 ist
The famous Jamboo Savari will be restricted to Mysuru Palace premises alone and Rs 10 crore will be allotted by the state government for the festivities, Ravi said. Credit: DH File Photo

Based on the recommendations of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, the High Level Committee formed for Dasara celebrations has resolved to celebrate it in a simple manner, said Kannada and Culture Minister CT Ravi, here Tuesday.

Five corona warriors will inaugurate the Dasara celebrations, and several events including Yuva Dasara, Mahila Dasara and others will not be held as a precautionary measure during the pandemic, he said.

The famous Jamboo Savari will be restricted to Mysuru Palace premises alone and Rs 10 crore will be allotted by the state government for the festivities, Ravi said. All traditional events in Chamundeshwari Temple and Amba Vilas Palace premises will be held by ensuring social distancing measures.

Only prominent locations of the city will be illuminated for Dasara.

Dasara film festival, wresting contest, Food Mela, Exhibition, Yoga Dasara and other events will not be held. "Details of the events will be finalised in a meeting scheduled at Mysuru in the coming days," Ravi said.

