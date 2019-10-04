DCs told to release Rs 1 lakh each for Asare houses

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday instructed the respective deputy commissioners to release Rs 1 lakh each from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to repair Asare houses if the displaced families ready to live in such houses.

Chairing a progress review meeting on flood relief works here, Yediyurappa said, “Asare homes built for the flood victims 10 years back are not unfit for occupancy. There are complaints that they lack minimum facilities, including drinking water and power supply. If the flood-hit families agree to relocate to Asare houses, give them Rs 1 lakh from NDRF fund,” the chief minister said in the meeting.