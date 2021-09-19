'Deep fake' video, says DV Sadananda Gowda; files complaint

Former Union minister and BJP’s Bangalore North MP DV Sadananda Gowda on Sunday said he filed a complaint with the cybercrime police after a sleaze video purportedly showing him went viral on social media.

"A morphed (deep fake) video of mine has been making rounds on social media. I would like to inform that, it is not me in the video, it's created to malign my impeccable image by my adversaries with a vested interest (sic),” Gowda said in a tweet.

“I have also filed a complaint with the cybercrime police. I have faith, the culprits will be nabbed soon," he said.

Earlier in the day, a video purportedly of the minister soliciting a woman over a video call was uploaded on Facebook and subsequently went viral. Gowda recalled that a Bengaluru Court had issued an injunction order restraining media from publishing or circulating, fake and baseless reports against him."... anyone forwarding/uploading the content will be punishable as per the relevant sections of the law. If you know of anyone doing the same, kindly inbox me," he said.

He subsequently tweeted the copy of a complaint filed in Cyber Crime Police Station, North Division, by one Thamme Gowda M, on behalf of the MP.

"Malefactors, who are upset by my rise on the political front, have brought out a fake, lewd video of mine for my fall. The video has become viral on social media, which pains me. A complaint has been filed with the concerned authorities, to arrest and punish the guilty parties immediately," he added.

