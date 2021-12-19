Demand for action against Ramesh Kumar gets louder

The outcry to expel Congress MLA K R Ramesh Kumar has gathered force across the country following his recent remarks on rape on the floor of the house.

A petition started on Change.org demanding to expel Ramesh Kumar from Legislative Assembly and order him to set up a fund for rape survivors received around 7,000 signatures within a few hours on Saturday.

The petition, addressed to the Legislature Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, reads: "The session dated Dec 17th in Karnataka Assembly had shameful speech, 'If rape is inevitable, then lie down and enjoy.' This is shameful and pathetic for an MLA to say and that too in the assembly. No other person raised their voice against it, everyone rather laughed at it. This, in a way, has legalised rapes. So many women's lives and statuses are at risk. How can someone even say such lines?"

The petitioners have demanded strict action against the MLA, his expulsion from the House and also issue an order for him to set up a fund for the rehabilitation of rape survivors.

