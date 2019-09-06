Derogatory posts: Sumalatha lodges police complaint

Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh has filed a complaint with city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao seeking action against those involved in posting derogatory and defamatory posts on her from a fake account on Facebook.

Speaking to media, Sumalatha said ever since the Lok Sabha elections, she has been targeted on social media.

“Miscreants had created couple of fake Facebook accounts and are uploading photographs and derogatory statements on it.” Hence I decided to lodge a complaint,” Sumalatha said.

She refused to comment on the arrest of D K Shivakumar.