DH Changemakers | Poetry of resistance

Growing up in a Mandya that had not yet touched urbanisation, Rajendra Prasad’s interaction with the world was through folklore and mythology. Stories of Male Mahadeswhara, from the Mahabharata and vachana tradition inspired his first poems. The town has grown into a city now, but these stories continue to shape the now-established poet’s worldview.

Prasad didn’t study literature in a classroom. However, as an MCom student at the University Of Mysore, he was already known among the literary circles for his poems. After studies, Prasad took over the family’s industrial gas agency and shuttled between Mandya and Bengaluru. But the poems continued and continue to flow.

