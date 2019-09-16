DKS in hospital for 3 days, need to quiz him more: ED

Enforcement Directorate on Monday opposed the bail application of Congress leader D K Shivakumar before a Delhi court, saying he is not co-operating with investigating officers and has been evasive to all the questions.

Shivakumar, who is currently under the ED custody in connection with money laundering case, has filed a bail application.

Seeking dismissal of his bail plea, the ED in its response filed before Special Court Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar hearing the money-laundering case, said that during the course of the investigation, names of several persons and co-accused came up and a detailed investigation was required.

Since the money-laundering case against him involved a huge sum of money, there is every chance of him tampering with the evidence and influencing the witnesses on release from custody, the ED said.

The court is likely to hear arguments on the bail application on Tuesday, when Shivakumar is produced on expiry of his custodial interrogation.

The Congress leader has been in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital since September 13 due to high fever and low blood pressure.

The ED also said that since he is in hospital for the past three days, there is a need to further interrogate him.

The ED had in September last registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah, an employee at the Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others.

It had filed the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against him and others based on a charge sheet (prosecution complaint) filed by the Income Tax Department against them last year before a special court in Bengaluru, on charges of tax evasion and Hawala transactions worth crores of rupees.