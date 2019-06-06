Document verification begins for CET 2019

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the document verification process for admissions to various undergraduate professional courses from Thursday at all the help centres set up at the district levels.

On Thursday, verification was done for the candidates who have secured ranks between 1 to 2,000. On Friday, candidates who have secured ranks between 2,001 to 5,000 are eligible for document verification.

The candidates have to attend document verification with all the original

documents along with one set of attested photocopies as per the schedule hosted on the KEA Website http://kea.kan.nic.in