Don't violate discipline, BJP top brass warns disgruntled MLAs

The central leadership of BJP has given a terse message to a group of MLAs who held a meeting in Hubballi recently to express their unhappiness against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and told them in categorical terms that the leadership will not tolerate any indiscipline.

The party top brass has conveyed to the legislators that they should discuss their problems with the chief minister and resolve it at that level.

Taking a serious note of some of the MLAs meeting at Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar's house triggering the media speculation over dissident activities, a party leader at centre said that the party is ready to address their issues but they should have patience.

The party top leaders have also asked the chief minister to speak to all the disgruntled MLAs and try to resolve their issues. They have assured the MLAs that they will ensure that Yediyurappa accommodates loyal leaders in the next Cabinet expansion, which is likely to take place in June or July, it is learnt.

At the same time, the chief minister is also likely to make appointments to boards and corporations to accommodate MLAs and other senior leaders to check possible dissident activities.

In June-July, the party may ask the chief minister to go for total reshuffle by dropping some ministers. In such a case, more loyal MLAs will be made as ministers. The party leaders have also asked the CM to keep his family members away from the government works. Since the BJP is left with very few states in power in the country, the party is not ready to loose the southern state due to dissident activities, a senior party leader told DH.

When some state leaders met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party's national president J P Nadda recently to express their unhappiness over not being inducted into the Cabinet, both clearly told them that Yediyurappa is the unquestionable leader in the party and every body will have to wait for their turn to get a suitable post.

The party leaders have also not taken lightly the circulation of an unnamed letter in social media during the Assembly session calling for Yediyurappa’s retirement from active politics.

Since the Lingayat community is strongly backing BJP and Yediyurappa is its tallest leader, the party wants that he should continue till the completion of the term without any disturbance, it is said.