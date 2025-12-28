<p>Kozhikode: IUML leader PK Kunhalikutty here on Sunday said the demolition of houses by a government agency in Bengaluru was not comparable to what happened in Uttar Pradesh.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters here, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national secretary P K Kunhalikutty said he had spoken to leaders in Karnataka, including ministers and the chief minister.</p>.Bengaluru slum demolition: Congress High Command expresses concern, urges CM, DCM to implement relief measures.<p>"They said that the demolition in Karnataka is not comparable to what happened in Uttar Pradesh and that people from all communities were affected in Bengaluru," he said.</p>.<p>Kunhalikutty added that those who lost their houses would be rehabilitated.</p>.<p>"Attractive rehabilitation packages will be provided by the government. It is cheap politics to take advantage of the issue knowing that a Congress government is in power in Karnataka," he said.</p>.<p>Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday strongly criticised the reported demolition of Muslim houses in the Karnataka capital, calling the action shocking and painful.</p>.<p>According to media reports, a demolition drive carried out last week in Kogilu village, Yelahanka, demolished more than 200 houses in Waseem Layout and Fakir Colony.</p>.<p>The operation was reportedly conducted by Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited to clear what were described as encroachments on land earmarked for a proposed waste processing unit.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Kunhalikutty said no discussions on seat-sharing had begun within the United Democratic Front (UDF) for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala.</p>.<p>He clarified that no unnecessary demands would be raised during the seat-sharing talks.</p>.<p>"We are not going to take unnecessary political advantage. We will get what we deserve," he said.</p>.<p>The UDF has decided to complete seat-sharing discussions and finalise candidates by the end of January or early February.</p>.<p>The Kerala Assembly elections are expected to be held in March-April 2026. </p>