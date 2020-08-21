Drone used to deliver medicine in Karnataka

A drone was successfully used to deliver medicines to a patient caught in Krishna River's island at Karakalagaddi in Lingasgur taluk of Raichur district on Friday.

Four members of a family remained stranded in the island. Thippanna has been suffering from paralysis. The tables he was taking for the ailment were exhausted. The stranded people had on Thursday appealed to the officials to make arrangements to send the required medicines.

As about 2.75 lakh cusecs of water is being released from Narayanapur dam, there are strong currents in the river which made the NDRF personnel to deliver medicine in boat.

Under the guidance of University of Agriculture Sciences Vice Chancellor Dr K N Kattimani and with the help of Agriculture College dean Veeranagouda, assistant professor Abhishek and Sunil Shiraval and Deputy Commissioner R Venkatesh Kumar, drone was used to deliver medicines.

Connectivity has been cut off to Karakalagaddi and Myadaragaddi due to floods in Krishna River.

Out of 13 people caught at Myadaragaddi, four were rescued three days ago. The rescue operation was stopped as the flood water had increased in the river.

A few families are staying in the island as they have agriculture land there. The officials used to bring them to safer places during every floods.

However, they demanded a permanent solution by providing them with agriculture land and house out of the island, but their demand remained unfulfilled till date.

A video of reaching medicine through drone has gone viral.