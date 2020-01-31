DyCM Karjol promises SC/ST push in budget

DyCM Karjol promises SC/ST push in budget

Shruthi HM Shastry
Shruthi HM Shastry, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 31 2020, 22:59pm ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2020, 23:04pm ist

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol said on Friday special focus would be given to ensure the welfare of the SC, ST communities in the upcoming 2020-21 state budget.  

Karjol, who is also in charge of Social Welfare and Public Works, held a marathon 4-hour-long meeting with various organisations representing the SC/ST communities.

The Social Welfare department will give prominence to education, self-employment and land ownership of the SC/STs, Karjol told reporters.

The members of the organisations had given a list of concerns that needed the attention of the government. The same will be discussed with the chief minister to take a decision on addressing their concerns, Karjol added. In December last, Karjol had observed that only 39% of the Rs 30,445 crore available under SCP-TSP were utilized. He had directed officials to ensure that effective utilization of these funds are done before the end of the financial year. 

 

Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
govind karjol
SCP-TSP
Social Welfare Department
Comments (+)
 