ED files charge sheet against D K Shivakumar in PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar and others in an alleged money laundering case.
Shivakumar is presently on bail in the money laundering case registered by ED based on a complaint filed by Income Tax Department.
More to follow...
