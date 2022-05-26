ED files charge sheet against D K Shivakumar in PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar and others in an alleged money laundering case.

Shivakumar is presently on bail in the money laundering case registered by ED based on a complaint filed by Income Tax Department.

