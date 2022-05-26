ED files charge sheet against DKS in PMLA case

ED files charge sheet against D K Shivakumar in PMLA case

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 26 2022, 11:26 ist
  • updated: May 26 2022, 11:26 ist
Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar. Credit: File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar and others in an alleged money laundering case. 

Shivakumar is presently on bail in the money laundering case registered by ED based on a complaint filed by Income Tax Department. 

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Enforcement Directorate
Karnataka
D K Shivakumar
India News

What's Brewing

Want to study abroad? Here's how to go about it

Want to study abroad? Here's how to go about it

Boeing Starliner capsule returns to Earth from ISS

Boeing Starliner capsule returns to Earth from ISS

DH Toon | Kapil Sibal out, Congress on sticky wicket

DH Toon | Kapil Sibal out, Congress on sticky wicket

Morning of horror: The Texas school shooter's path

Morning of horror: The Texas school shooter's path

Age no bar: B'luru man, 49, basks in Everest glory

Age no bar: B'luru man, 49, basks in Everest glory

Guide for men: How to treat women at the workplace 101

Guide for men: How to treat women at the workplace 101

 