ED issues fresh summons to D K Shivakumar, brother D K Suresh

The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chairman D K Shivakumar and his brother, Kanakapura Congress MP D K Suresh in connection with a probe related to their financial contribution to Young India Private Limited.

The ED has asked both of them to appear before the investigation officer at ED headquarters on October 7.

Shivakumar is likely to seek time to appear before the investigation officer citing the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra organised by Congress which is currently passing through Karnataka.

When Shivakumar appeared before the ED recently about the probe related to his alleged disproportionate assets, he claimed that the ED official enquired about the financial contribution made by him and Suresh to Young India and sought details.

Shivakumar told the ED officials that he and his brother contributed to Young India through cheques since it is a charitable organisation. Shivakumar had also told the media that he had assured the ED officials that he would submit details about his contribution to Young India to the investigating agency soon.

Young Indian Private Limited, an NGO in which Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Vice President Rahul Gandhi are the main stakeholders, runs the National Herald newspaper.

The ED is probing the financial affairs of Young India and the National Herald under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Young India trust members Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Rahul Gandhi, senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pavan Kumar Bansal had appeared before the ED earlier.