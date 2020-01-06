ED may summon DKS next week

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to issue fresh summons to Congress leader D K Shivakumar, asking him to appear before it at its headquarters here next week.

The ED is likely to question him on his financial dealings for 2013-14 in the money laundering case, ED sources said. The senior Congress leader is currently out on bail.

Shivakumar, who was in the national capital on Sunday, is learnt to have held a meeting with his legal team.

Separately, the Supreme Court, on Monday, adjourned the hearing of a plea by Anjaneya Hanumanthaiah, a co-accused with Shivakumar, to quash charges under Section 120B of the IPC (criminal conspiracy).

When the matter came up before a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, the matter was adjourned for two weeks, since another petition by the petitioner was pending before a different bench of the same court.