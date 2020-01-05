Elected representatives put up united front on Mahadayi

The much-anticipated meeting of the elected representatives of Malaprabha basin region, on the proposed Kalasa-Banduri Nala diversion to draw excess water of Mahadayi to the parched north Karnataka districts, resolved to put up a united fight for the speedy implementation of the project.

In the first all-party meeting on the said project, here on Sunday, the representatives decided to take opinion of legal experts.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, MLC Basavaraj Horatti said, “In the meeting, we have decided to shun the differences and put up concerted efforts on Mahadayi issue. This is inter-state dispute and hence we need to tread a cautious path. So, we have decided to take the opinion of legal experts on the issue.”

“There is a need for the people’s representatives of all parties to put up a united front, on Mahadayi river water sharing row, to safeguard the interests of the parched region. This meeting is a first step in the right direction. After obtaining legal opinion, the elected representatives of the region will meet again to discuss next course of action,” the JD(S) legislator said.

He said, Badami MLA Siddaramaiah, also Leader of Opposition, who couldn’t make it to meeting for prior commitments, had informed that he would support the decisions taken in the meeting. Many legislators from the region didn’t attend the meeting.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, opposition leader in Council S R Patil, legislators Aravind Bellad, Amrut Desai, Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, Anand Mamani, Prasad Abbayya, Pradeep Shettar, Srinivas Mane, former MLA N H Konaraddi, former MLC Veeranna Mattikatti among others were present.