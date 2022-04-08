Electric short circuit: Four of family suffocate to death

Four people of a family, including two children, suffocated to death in a room after the house caught fire due to an electric short circuit and subsequent leakage from an air conditioner in Mariyammanahalli late Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as D Venkat Prashant (42), his wife Chandrakala (38), their children Ardwik (16) and Prerana (8).

Superintendent of Police Arun K said that the incident took place in the residence of Raghavendra Shetty in the fifth ward late Thursday. Shetty and his wife, who were on the ground floor, ran out but those on the first floor were in a deep slumber.

They died of suffocation and burn injuries, he said.

