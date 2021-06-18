Enforce ban on temple entry: High Court

The Karnataka High Court on Friday said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra visiting a temple in violation of Covid-19 guidelines should be an eye opener for the authorities and politicians. The court directed the state government to instruct temples under the Muzrai Department to ensure that ban order is not violated.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka went through the Mysuru DC's report. An application alleged that Vijayendra had visited Nanjundeshwara temple at Nanjanagud during the lockdown.

The court said it accepts that Vijayendra entered the temple despite a ban. The report also recorded the contention of the executive officer of the temple that he had not arranged any special darshan to Vijayendra.

Regarding a BJP rally on January 17 at Belagavi, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yediyurappa, the court sought a report from the officer concerned in a sealed cover by July 19.