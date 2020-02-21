Ex-minister Chennigappa dead

Former minister and senior JD(S) leader C Chennigappa died of multiple organ failure at a Bengaluru hospital on Friday. He was 70. As he had been ill for some time and was treated in Singapore. He had resigned from the job of a police constable and forayed into politics. He won the Koratagere Assembly seat thrice.

He was forest minister in the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in 2006. After Koratagere, he had tried to build a support base in Madhugiri taluk.

Chennigappa who contested from the Madhugiri and Doddaballapur seats when he was district JD(S) president was defeated. He is originally from Bhairanayakanahalli in Bengaluru Rural district. He is survived by his wife, son MLA D C Gowrishankar; two other sons and a daughter.