Ex-MP Ramamurthy joins BJP

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DH News Service, New Delhi ,
  • Oct 22 2019, 23:23pm ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2019, 23:36pm ist

Former Congress Rajya Sabha member K C Ramamurthy joined BJP here on Tuesday.

BJP Working President J P Nadda, Parliamentary Affairs and Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi, senior leaders Arun Singh and Bhupendra Yadav welcomed him. Ramamurthy quit as Rajya Sabha member and also resigned to the primary membership of Congress on October 16.

