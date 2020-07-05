Family denied final rites of man as Covid-19 reports delayed

Family members of a 62-year-old man, who died on July 1 at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences, Hubballi, of suspected Covid-19, expressed their displeasure for not being able to perform the final rites of the man after his medical report turned negative

on Saturday.

The deceased Hazarath Sab M Pattanakari, a resident of Janath Nagar in Old Hubballi, was admitted to the intensive care unit at KIMS, the district Covid-19 centre, on June 30, with high fever and other Covid-19 symptoms. His swab sample was also collected on the same day. However, he died on July 1.

Since Hazarath Sab showed Covid-19 symptoms, the district administration, as per the protocol, decided to perform his final rites instead of handing over the body to the family. Five members of the family were allowed to witness the burial of Hazarath Sab’s last remains at a graveyard in

Hubballi.

On July 4, the medical reports of the deceased came negative.

Speaking to DH, Hazarath Sab’s son Azijulla said, the district administration should expedite issue of medical reports of deceased persons. “Because of the delay by the administration, we could not perform his final rites and a majority of the family members could not see him for one lst time. This would hurt us all through our lives,” he

said.

KIMS Medical Superintendent Arun Kumar said that the institute performed the final rites as per the protocol issued by the government.

“If the family members had asked us to wait till the medical report was released, we would have done so, and handed over the body to them later,” he added.