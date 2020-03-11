Film city should be best in world: Shivarajkumar

Actor Shivarajkumar said on Wednesday that the proposed film city in the state should be the best in the world.

“It is good that works have been initiated on establishing a film city in the state. The film city project has my support. I will join hands for any work related to the cinema industry”.

Speaking to reporters at Naguvanahalli near here, he said, “The film city should be set up at the right place and in a planned way. There should not be any hurry. It should be constructed as the best film city in the world. I will also give suggestions. It should benefit both the film industry and the people here”.

To a query on leading the film industry, he said. “All are leaders in Kannada film industry. There are many senior actors like Ananth Nag and Ravichandran”.

Commenting on Covid-19 scare, Shivarajkumar said the people of the country have more immunity. "In Karnataka, most people consume ragi, which is nutritious. But it is important to be careful about the spread of the virus," he said.

“The film shooting is not affected. I am visiting Sabarimala on Sunday and there is no anxiety," he said.