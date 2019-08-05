Flood situation worsens in Belagavi district

Flood situation in river Krishna basin in the district worsened with water inflow from Maharashtra increasing to over 3 lakh cusecs. More than 100 villages in Chikkodi, Raibag, Athani and Kagwad taluk have been affected due to floods and some of them have begun to get marooned.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is visiting parts of Athani taluk in the afternoon to take stock of the flood situation and hold meeting with the officials regarding relief and rescue operations.

Kallol village in Chikkodi taluk wherein waters of river Krishna and its tributary river Doodhganga enter the state has been facing tough times with it getting submerged partially and waters have begun to gush in the houses and school. Bus-stand has got marooned. Similar has been the situation of the villages along the course of the river Chikkodi subdivision.

One company of National Disaster Response Force, two companies of State Disaster Relief Force, one company of Army along with police and other department officials were conducting relief and rescue operations. Boats have been pressed into service to shift the residents and livestock trapped in the agricultural lands to safety.

Along with standing crops, transformers installed by the farmers to pump waters from the river have also been submerged and are feared to have got damaged. Hubballi Electricity Company personnel were removing the electricity meters installed near the transformers to prevent them from getting damaged.