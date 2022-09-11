For SSLC students, it’s exams sans concessions this year

Students appearing for SSLC examinations in March/April 2023 will not be having the easier question paper seen in the Covid-hit years.

The Karnataka Secondary Examination Evaluation Board (KSEEB) has decided to switch back to the question paper pattern of pre-Covid times, which will have 20 per cent questions of difficult level.

There will be no reduction in the syllabus and the question papers will cover 100 per cent of the curriculum as per the 2019-20 blueprint.

For the last two years, KSEEB had considered only 80 per cent of the syllabus as there were no offline classes.

“We will be going back to the 2019 examination pattern as the schools have reopened in a full-fledged manner and the academic year had resumed a bit early,” said an official from the Board.

The Board has communicated the same to all schools, asking them to convey the same to students. As explained by Board officials, there were only 10 per cent difficult questions, 40 per cent of the questions were easy and the rest 50 per cent were moderate in the Covid-affected years.

During 2020, due to the outbreak of the pandemic, the government reduced the exams to two days. In 2021, the exams were conducted with multiple choice questions.

In 2022, considering requests from students and teachers, the Board continued with the 20 per cent syllabus cut pattern.

75 per cent attendance

“But this year, the examination will be in the 2019 pattern, with 75 per cent compulsory class attendance and more descriptive-mode questions in the papers,” an official said.