For this ICU staffer, saving people's life is precious

A resident of Nandini Layout, N Nagaraja Swamy, nursing in-charge of the Covid-ICU ward at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, believes that the pandemic cannot be won by fear and panic. The 40-year-old should be knowing better as he has seen the worst of his 17-year-long career in the last three months.

His normal eight-hour shifts are now stretching beyond 10 hours but Nagaraja is not complaining. He says these are critical times and being able to serve and save people’s lives has never been more satisfying.

“There have been Covid patients brought into the hospital in a critical condition with no chances of recovery. It is not just critical care and timely medication that save people’s lives, reassuring them and banishing their fears by instilling a positive spirit in the patients is the need of the hour,” says Nagaraja, who holds a post-graduate degree in nursing, with a specialisation in psychology.

Nagaraja clocks into work at 8.30 am and sometimes works till 7 pm, without a break. His work at the Covid-ICU ward involves taking care of the needs of 12 patients almost on a daily basis. His day begins with thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting the ICU ward.

“My routine involves maintaining the patient’s hygiene at all times, checking vitals and making sure they have eaten their meal and medication is given on time,” he explains.

Care is taken to make sure that the patients who are put on ventilators and those who have undergone intubation don’t lie in the same position for a long time.

“They are unconscious and sometimes have secretions discharged through the mouth. That must be constantly cleaned. We also make sure we change their position to prevent bed sores,” he adds.

Everybody in the Covid-ICU ward has to compulsorily don the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and it hasn’t been

easy for Nagaraja to adjust to it.

“Inside the Covid ICU ward we are often exposed to aerosol particles which are highly infectious. So donning and doffing of the PPE becomes very important. It is tough to remain in the protective gear for over eight hours. It is sometimes suffocating and I am often drenched in sweat when I get out of it. Many among us have developed skin rashes and allergy,” explains Nagaraja, who says that the strain is worth it when he sees patients recover and reunite with their families.

How does Nagaraja handle the stress that comes with his long hours of job? He says, “I never skip my exercise and keep to a diet that is rich in protein, zinc and vitamin C. Exercise and yoga helps me maintain a body-mind balance,” he says. He also says constant support from his family gives him strength.