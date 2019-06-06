Forest dept on deforestation spree; 100 trees felled

Last year’s floods and landslides seem to have failed to bring home the lesson about the environment as Forest officials gave an order allowing the felling of over 800 trees.

More than 100 trees in the limits of K Nidugane gram panchayat in Madikeri taluk were brought down after Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) issued an order on May 15 to fell as many as 808 trees in response to a request from the Karnataka Housing Board (KHB).

Environmentalists condemned the massive felling of trees and urged the government to initiate action against the errant Forest official. Following massive floods and landslides during the previous monsoon, geologists had attributed deforestation as the main reason behind the

landslides.

Residents in the area alleged that the trees were felled for the construction of a resort. The Forest department’s move to permit the felling of hundreds of trees spread across 80 acres of land had sparked anger among the local

residents. Jackfruit, jambul and other trees were found lying on the sides of Galibeedu Road.

Former minister M C Nanaiah, Green City Forum president K Jaya Ponnappa, founder president Cheyyanda Satya and other activists gathered at the site and urged the district administration to initiate action against the wrongdoers.

M C Nanaiah said the department was at fault for permitting the chopping of trees. “An inquiry should be conducted in this regard.

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy should visit the spot and disciplinary action should be initiated against the erring officials,” he urged.

Contentious order

The DCF’s May 15 order stated that the land was converted from agriculture into commercial on November 5, 2011. The order also declares that after the trees were felled, the logs should be converted into different products and handed over to the government tree museum in Anekadu.

Nanaiah said; “The ‘bane’ land cannot be sold. There are no signs of agriculture in the land and there is not a single coffee plant. The Revenue Department officials seemed to have favoured the wrongdoers in converting non-commercial land into commercial land. Action should be initiated against the errant officials,” he declared.

The former minister said the KHB had outsourced the work on developing the land.

“Why should a private person develop land? The Housing Board could have done it on its own. There is a hidden agenda and a resort is being built in the area. The Forest officials should clarify,” he said.

Nanaiah said not a single tree should be felled for the purpose of making merry or building resorts.