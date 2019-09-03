Former minister Pramod Madhwaraj quits JD(S)

Former minister Pramod Madhwaraj who contested the recent Lok Sabha election on JD(S) ticket from Udupi-Chikmagalur constituency tendered his resignation to the primary membership of JD(S) on Tuesday.

Forwarding a letter to JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, the former minister stated that he was interested in contesting on a Congress ticket in the recent Lok Sabha election from the constituency. But due to political compulsions, he decided to contest on JD(S) ticket as a Congress-JD(S) coalition government existed in the state then. Both Congress and JD(S) workers supported him and worked to ensure his victory.

Unfortunately, he was not able to win against his BJP opponent and current MP Shobha Karandlaje, who won by a margin of 3,48,000 votes, he said.

Currently as there is no alliance between Congress and JD(S) in the state, he decided to tender his resignation to JD(S), he said. Madhwaraj is expected to apply for Congress membership now.