Indian companies can develop alternative and equally-efficient apps, says Jagadish Shettar on Chinese app ban

In the wake of the Union Government banning 59 Chinese apps, Large & Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Tuesday expressed confidence that Indian companies would develop alternative and equally-efficient apps.

"Earlier, there was a shortage of ventilators and masks in India, but we are manufacturing them in sufficient quantity now. A youth has already developed an alternative app for a Chinese app to share files. That process will continue. Blocking Chinese apps is a good move. Bengaluru has the maximum number of startups, and they may come up with good and safe apps alternative to Chinese apps. If required, the government would think about giving them incentive also. Special package is already announced for Indian industries," he said.

Regarding Covid-19 cases at JSW steel plant in Toranagal in Ballari district, Shettar said he had spoken to Ballari district in-charge minister Anand Singh and would speak to chief secretary also. The number of workers who work there has been reduced. Inspecting the situation, suitable steps would be taken, he noted.

When asked about the possibility of a lockdown-like situation in Karnataka after July 7, Shettar said, 'no minister has said so'. Lockdown restrictions are in place now, and the government would take a suitable decision before July 7, he added.

In Dharwad district, preparations are made to arrange 6,000 beds for Covid-19 treatment in private hospitals, which have agreed for the price suggested by the government. Only 50% of beds in private hospitals would be used, if such a situation arises, he noted.

Compared to other districts, Covid-19 is under control in Dharwad district. Unlike Bengaluru, there is no such fear here, Shettar added.