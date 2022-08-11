Gauri lankesh murder trial: four witnesses examined

Gauri lankesh murder trial: four witnesses examined

Journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead in front of her residence in Rajarajeshwarinagar on September 5, 2017

Ambarish B
Ambarish B, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 11 2022, 00:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2022, 05:10 ist

The trial in the Gauri Lankesh murder case resumed before the special court for Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes (KCOCA) Act cases. The special court on Wednesday recorded the statements of four witnesses, including two policemen.

The court recorded the statement of a witness who identified the assailants as well as the two-wheeler used by them on the day of the incident. The accused were produced from Bengaluru, Yerawada and Mumbai prisons through video conferencing.

The special court has fixed the trial in the case to be held for a week in the second week of every month. In July, the court had recorded the statement of Gauri's sister Kavita Lankesh, who is also the complainant in the case. During the cross examination, Kavita had denied that the family had any property disputes. She had also denied that Gauri had any threats from Naxals.

Journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead in front of her residence in Rajarajeshwarinagar on September 5, 2017. The Special Investigation (SIT) chargesheet has named 18 accused persons, including seven persons from Maharashtra. The chargesheet had identified Amol Kale as the main accused and Parashuram Waghmore as the shooter.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Gauri Lankesh

