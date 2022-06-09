Government to launch web portal on child marriage

The Department of Women and Child Development on Wednesday sought cooperation from NGOs across Karnataka to raise awareness about preventing child marriages.

Citing data from the National Family Health Survey 2019-20, department director Priyanka Mary Francis expressed concern that child marriages were prevalent in Karnataka.

Girls who are married off at an early age face problems of anaemia and infant mortality when they get pregnant. They may even lose their mental stability.

Raising awareness about the ills of child marriage in rural areas is imperative, she explained at a state-level conference of NGOs.

The department will soon launch a web portal called ‘Surakshani’, where all information about child marriages will be available, she added.