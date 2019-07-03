Govt extends deadline for general transfers

The state government on Wednesday extended the deadline for transfer and posting of its employees for 2019-20 till July 10.

It was earlier ordered that general transfers should be completed before June 30. In a fresh order issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), the government has extended the last date for the general transfers to July 10.

Last year the government reduced the cap on the transfer of government employees from 6% to 4%. That is the number of employees being transferred should not be more than 4% of the total number of employees in service.