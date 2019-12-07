Govt sets up panel on disaster mgmt

After receiving flak for poor disaster management response in the wake of floods in several parts of Karnataka, the state government has set up a committee for disaster management.

According to an official release from the revenue department, the State Advisory Committee for Disaster Management will function under the chairmanship of the principal secretary, revenue department. The committee has six members including Prof Mohan Kumar, IISc, retired wing commander G B Athri, Dr Maruthi, Geological Survey of India, Dr Prabhakar Shetty, director of research, University of Agriculture Sciences, Dr K Shekar, registrar, Nimhans and Dr Aruna Ramesh of M S Ramaiah Medical College.

In October, the High Court had asked the government to frame rules to implement the Disaster Management Act, 2005, while noting that there was no disaster management plan in the state.