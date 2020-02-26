Govt to appoint administrators for all temples

The government will appoint administrative officers for all Hindu temples in the state, Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said.

Addressing a press meet here on Wednesday, Poojary said that of the 34,000 temples in the state, applications had been invited for the formation of managing committee for 100 temples. He said that there were 1,000 each 'A' and 'B' category temples and around 33,000 'C' category temples in the state. While sub-division level officials would be appointed for 'A' category temples, revenue inspectors would be made administrators for 'B' category and village accountants for 'C' category temples. Poojary said that "Go Rakshana Kendra" would be set up at 100 'A' category temples.