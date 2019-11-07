Govt to reallot unoccupied Aasare houses to needy

The unoccupied Aasare houses, built for the 2009 flood-displaced, will be taken back and reallot the same to the needy, said Housing Minister V Somanna.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, the minister said, “Aasare houses have become unfit for occupancy as the beneficiaries have not relocated to the houses built in 2009. At places, the houses do not even have doors and windows. There are complaints that the Navagramas lack proper roads, drinking water and power supply.”

The minister added, “We will get the houses repaired by Nirmiti Kendra. Necessary amenities will be provided. If the beneficiaries show no interest in relocating to the Navagrama, unoccupied houses will be taken back and reallotted to the needy.”