Govt to scale project to deliver services at doorstep

The state government is all set to scale up its Jan Sevak programme delivering government services at the citizens’ doorsteps, after piloting it successfully in Bengaluru’s Dasarahalli assembly constituency.

While within the next week, the programme will be rolled out in Bommanahalli, Mahadevapura and Rajajinagar assembly constituencies, the government is considering extending the programme to other urban local bodies in the state.

Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi and Davanagere are cities that are likely to be considered for the programme, according to sources in the e-Governance department.

However, while more cities will be considered in the future, the government would need to evaluate the economies of scale to roll it out in rural areas, as the service costs Rs 115 per application, sources said.

30k beneficiaries

Over the past nine months, as many as 30,274 citizens had 44 government services (health cards, senior citizen cards, caste/income certificates, among others) door-delivered.

The Jan Sevak programme is inspired by a similar initiative launched by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government.

“The intention is to ensure that people do not have to run from one office to another to get their work done. This reflects the pro-people approach of our government,” Sakala Minister S Suresh Kumar said.

With the expansion, the government will also put in place women Jan Sevaks, considering the comfort and safety of home-alone women availing the door delivery service, according to Varaprasad Reddy, project director, Seva Sindhu and additional mission director, Sakala.

Citizens can place a call to the Jan Sevak toll-free number and request a slot for documents or applications to be taken from their house. In addition to the calling facility, an app will be launched to book slots, Reddy said.

In the next six months, the programme will be expanded across the city, he added. At present, one Jan Sevak has been appointed per ward in Bengaluru.

According to data, in the first month of the pilot in March, 2,405 citizens applied for the services. September saw the highest number of beneficiaries (6,155), followed by August (5,195).

Integration

Additional Chief Secretary (e-governance) Rajeev Chawla said the government would also look at integrating Jan Sevak services with Bangalore One. “This means people will have three options: They can apply online, go to Bangalore One or get it delivered at their doorstep. It will be easier if the last two options are handled by a single agency.”

Further, Varaprasad explained that the impact of the programme needed to be measured taking the larger e-governance services ecosystem - Sakala online where citizens can apply for services online and applications are tracked for in-time delivery. Seva Sindhu, where citizens can access all government services in a single window without having to go to various websites, Jan Sevaks, meant for those who prefer in-person service over online services. “The idea is to strengthen the integrated ecosystem of online services,” Reddy said.